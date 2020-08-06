|
|
JAMES HAMILTON SMITH Passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, beloved husband of the late Lois Margaret (nee Tanner); loving father of Sandra Kyle (Hume), Terri, and Scott (Jennifer). Proud grandfather of Shawn, Jennifer, Leanne, Dylan, and Katie. Jim was a graduate of McGill University and an F.C.A.. He spent a third of his working life at Price Waterhouse and the remainder at Domtar Inc. He served on a number of health, education and community boards in the Montreal and Oakville area. He was always thoughtful and kind, and had a way of making people feel special. As per his wishes, there will be a private, family, graveside service. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020