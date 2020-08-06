You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JAMES HAMILTON SMITH Passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, beloved husband of the late Lois Margaret (nee Tanner); loving father of Sandra Kyle (Hume), Terri, and Scott (Jennifer). Proud grandfather of Shawn, Jennifer, Leanne, Dylan, and Katie. Jim was a graduate of McGill University and an F.C.A.. He spent a third of his working life at Price Waterhouse and the remainder at Domtar Inc. He served on a number of health, education and community boards in the Montreal and Oakville area. He was always thoughtful and kind, and had a way of making people feel special. As per his wishes, there will be a private, family, graveside service. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020
