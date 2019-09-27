You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JAMES HENRY FORSTER Born June 18, 1918. Left this world in peace on September 20, 2019 with his children by his side. Husband of his beloved late wife Sheila (1966), Father to Suzanne and Andrew, Father-in-law to Fiona and Grandfather to Caroline, Uncle to Lanys (Will), Craig, Penny (Duncan), David (Ruth), Paul (Nancy), Claire (Stephen), Sandy (Andy), Nikki, the late Julia and the late Nigel. Born in Northumberland, England, son of Oscar Rudolf and Margaret Aitken (née McArthur), brother to the late Mac (late wife Eunice), the late Ian (late wife Dorothy), John (wife, Joan) and Brian (late wife Eunice). James (Jim) became a chemical engineer, studying at Durham University and then served as an officer in the Royal Engineers from 1939 to 1949. He began his career with Albright & Wilson UK and transferred to Canada in 1955 where he met his beautiful Sheila, marrying on August 22, 1959. His joy of travel took Jim to Nepal, China, Australia, Turkey and Scotland. His love of hiking saw him climb Mount Kilimanjaro at age 79, travel to Base Camp Mount Everest and complete the Bruce Trail end to end (700kms) twice from the ages of 80-92 years. The family would like to thank Parkland on the Glen and Sunrise of Erin Mills for their care and compassion, helping Jim have a dignified and peaceful passing, surrounded by love. To honour Jim, donations can be made to the Bruce Trail Conservatory at https://brucetrail.org/donations/memorials Full obituary at http://www.koprivataylor.com/obituary/james-forster
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019
