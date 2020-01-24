You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JAMES HERBERT STEVENSON Born on October 4, 1953 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his friends and loved ones, on December 13, 2019 at Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto. He fought a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer and survived his prognosis by several months, having lived his life with joy and commitment. His passionate spirit, his uncomplicated generosity, his ability for loyalty and friendship, his love of music, dogs, and all things unconventional, are missed by those who loved him and were his friends. We celebrate the gift of his life on January 25th in a private event among friends. We will remember him. Dr. Annette Lorenz, Mrs. Darien and Mr. Gordie Kissman, friends, and loved ones, January 24, 2020.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020
