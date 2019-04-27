You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
James H.H. SCANDRETT


James H.H. SCANDRETT Obituary
JAMES H. H. SCANDRETT November 27, 1921 - December 14, 2018 After a long and wonderfully well-lived life, Jim passed away peacefully on December 14, 2018, surrounded by the love of his family. Jim was the beloved husband of Phyllis (Hanley) his wife of 64 years. Father of Peter (Christina), Barbara Stanton, Martha and Jane Manning. He was the adored 'OPA" of Catherine (Adrian), Robert (Diheen), Jamie, Ellie, and Evan Manning; David, (Kim), Heather (Luke), Amy, (Dave), and Christopher Stanton; Andrea (Neil, Saskia and Oskar Bulstrode). Jimmy never ceased to amaze. His optimism, sense of humour and generosity were part of his everyday life. He gave all of us a wonderful life. Following a private family interment, friends are invited to join the family to celebrate his life at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Visitation Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, (east gate, north of St. Clair) on Thursday, May 2nd at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
