1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers JAMES HOPE BRODEUR 1932 - 2019 James (Jim) Hope Brodeur died peacefully, age 86, on the 25th of April 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbara (nee Drummond), who last year celebrated 59 years of marriage to a man she, their children, and grandchildren will remember as a kind, thoughtful, and sentimental man. Following a blind date in 1959, the couple fell completely in love, were married on July 23, 1959. Within two years they welcomed their first of six children and unusual for the time, Jim was a truly committed and involved father. For almost 60 years Jim and Barbara's dedication to their family has instilled a strong family bond across four generations. He will be remembered and greatly missed by his children: Katherine (Michael), and their children: Jaime Robb (Dominique) and their daughter, Chloé, in Calgary; Colin Robb (Andrea) and their daughter, Hannah, in Edmonton; Daniel Robb in Squamish; and Erika Robb, of Montreal; Drummond (Kathryn) and their children: Lara, Robert and Caroline, all of Toronto; Toner (Diane) and their children: Rachel and Alexander, all of Peace River; Patricia (David) of Kelowna and their daughter, Susan Price, in Geneva; John in Knowlton, and David (Paula) and their children, Jessica and Matthew, all of Montreal. Jim, the third of four boys, was born July 24, 1932, to Nora Belle Hope and Alphonse Toner Brodeur of Montreal. He is survived by his younger brother, Christopher Brodeur (Rita Dahlke); sisters-in-law, Ruth and Heather; and brothers-in-law, Kevin and Derek (Anne). He was predeceased by his two older brothers, Michael and Alphonse William (Pat), and his sister-in-law, Mary. Jim was educated at Trinity College School, Port Hope, and graduated from McGill University in 1956 with a Bachelor of Engineering degree; he went on to complete a Master's of Business Administration at the University of Western Ontario in 1962. The family moved back to Montreal in 1967, where he spent the rest of his career. Jim and his family spent the summers and winter weekends in Knowlton, QC, with many sunny days at the Brome Lake Boat Club and snowy days at Glen Mountain. The summer traditions grew with many special birthdays and anniversaries spent in the Eastern Townships where the family gathered to enjoy fun-filled activities, fine wine, and good dinner conversations in the screen-porch. For a decade the family gathered for Canadian Thanksgiving at Jasper Park Lodge. One of the greatest gifts he and Barbara bequeathed their children and their families was their willingness to bring the entire family together, in places such as Cortona, Italy, King Pacific Lodge in British Columbia and on Sanibel Island, Florida. Nothing made him happier than sharing activities and meals together as a family. In his last several years, he was excited to be inviting great grandchildren into his amazing life. Jim loved the natural world. He loved birds, gardening, and travel and passed that love on to his children and grandchildren. Photos capture the moments at the Ding Darling Nature Reserve in Florida of him peering through binoculars with young grandchildren at his feet peering through Fisher Price binoculars. He loved hunting ducks in the fall with his son, David. When he first became a grandfather, he and Barbara frequently joined their grandchildren on hikes in the Rocky Mountains. In his retirement years, Jim and Barbara travelled the world, visiting the Arctic and the Antarctic and some of the most exotic locales on the planet. He was a keen observer and conveyed those observations to his children and grandchildren in minute detail. Even in his later years, he was full of wonder for the world he experienced. For his 85th birthday, the family gathered in Knowlton to celebrate his birthday and in fitting style, Jim roasted a whole lamb for the crowd. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Mont Royal Funeral Complex Chapel, 1297 Chemin de la Forêt, Outremont, QC, H2V 2P9, 514-279-6540. Family in attendance from 3:00 p.m., service at 4:00 p.m. and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Jim appreciated the incredible work that the Montreal General Hospital does for our community, and the care that he received. Donations in his name may be made to the MGH Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos James Hope BRODEUR Photo Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries