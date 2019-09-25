|
JAMES HORNSBY The Hornsby family are sad to announce the passing of their father, James, on September 22, 2019. Although the last years of his life were marred by dementia and the task of being caregiver to his late wife Alison, those who knew him and loved him can look back and celebrate Jim enriching their lives. He was known to have a dry wit and a joy for story-telling. He was born in Glasgow Scotland in 1926, where growing up he recognized his love for all things ships. He apprenticed in ship-yards, learning the art of building ocean-going vessels from the keel up. Jim was in the perfect place for a boy to learn the ship-building trade as during the 1939-45 conflict, Glasgow was a ship-building hub. He graduated from the shop-floor to the ship-design office. He went from tracing ships on linen to excelling as a draughtsman. He is credited with designing an anchor-pocket which revolutionized the way anchors can be stored on a ship's bow. It was then that Jim met his wife-to-be Alison Aird. In 1952, Jim immigrated to Quebec where after marrying Alison, he worked as a ship-inspector. Beginning with tiny fishing boats in Newfoundland outports, Jim worked his way up, culminating in the post of Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Ship Safety. His crowning achievement was as an expert witness in a ruling against Lloyds of London in a British court of law, in a case of a oil tanker breaking up at sea. Jim also excelled at the sport of lawn-bowling. He represented Nova Scotia at the national championship level, winning two silver medals. After retiring, Jim and Alison travelled the world. Jim leaves behind two sons, Fraser (Marina), Alan (Kim) and a daughter, Elaine (David). There are also grand and great-grandchildren. Special thanks from the family go to the wonderful staff at the Glebe Centre who cared for both James and Alison. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside United Church, 3191 Riverside Drive, in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army or the Dementia Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
