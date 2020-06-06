|
|
JAMES JOHNSTONE LUTE 1943 - 2020 An exceptional man has passed on, but he will never leave us. Jimmy died on May 26th after a long and painful illness. He was the son of Edward and Jessie Lute and the beloved partner of Darla Hesse for more than 55 years. He was the oldest brother of Ted and John and assigned himself the rank of "TopUnc" to Jessica, Tom and Giselle. Also missing his wit and kindness and intelligence will be all the Hesses: Guy and Marnie, Jordan and Jac (for whom he was "Mr. Perfect"), Paula, Jody, Trista and Blair, and Carl and Colleen, as well as Margot Haldenby, Graham Lute and many others. Jimmy was born in Toronto and he followed his parents to academic assignments in Jamaica and Trinidad before returning home. There he pursued an accomplished academic life at UofT before deciding it was not for him and turned, with Darla, to successful artisanal jewellery-making for the next 40 years. This choice gave them leisure time to travel, enjoy fine food, art and music. We deeply grieve his passing. A memorial gathering to honour Jim's life will be held when circumstances permit. Until then, please visit etouch.ca or mountpleasantgroup.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to FLAP or David Suzuki, available on the website.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020