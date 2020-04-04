|
|
JAMES JOSEPH HAMMONDA force of nature, died suddenly on March 31, 2020 at the age of 28. Those who loved him have been changed because of his relationship with each one of us. James was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma in March 2018. He approached his battle with strength, grace, and perseverance. He lived life fully until the moment of his death. James fell in love with his wife Amanda in high school and continued to love her with a deep and profound passion for their twelve years together. He described their wedding as the very best day of his life. His Bernese Mountain Dog, Harvin, who left this earth two weeks before James, was his constant companion. Jo-Anne and Richard have been blessed to have had James as their son. James will be greatly missed by his brother, Paul, his wife Sarah, and their children Charlotte, Evelyn, and Lily. James's Aunt Gloria, Uncle Rob, and their families Patrick, Laurel, Danielle, and Evan, as well as his Grandmother, Pauline, are heartbroken. Amanda's parents, Lynda Mackey (Murray) and Pat Bell (Trudie), and her siblings, Matthew (Michelle), Thomas, Julia, and Kevin grieve with all of us. James and Amanda's extended families will fondly remember the wonderful times they shared together. There is a huge number of people to thank in James's life's journey: his medical team at Princess Margaret Cancer Center led by Dr. Abha Gupta; Andrew Sheiner and the team at Altas Partners; as well as James's army of friends who supported him throughout his battle. James established the James J. Hammond Fund with the goal of creating a world without rhabdomyosarcoma. Please see jjhfund.org for more information. James was excitedly expecting a new addition to his family after learning his son is due this summer. A trust account has been created for those who wish to make a financial contribution. Please contact [email protected] for details. A celebration of James's life will be organized on a future date. James, your life with us was far too short, and yet, we have all become more exceptional humans because of you. Thank you from all of us who love you.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020