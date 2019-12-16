|
JAMES JOSEPH SEGAL September 19, 1981 - December 13, 2019 Jamie passed peacefully on December 13, 2019 surrounded by love. He is the cherished son of Murray Segal and Susan Segal (née Emond) and stepson of Michal Fairburn. Loving brother to Robert and Alexander and stepbrother to Liam and Jessie Zsolt. Named after the late Joel Segal. Beautiful grandson of Robert and Mary Emond, Sylvia and Marvin Fisher, and stepgrandson of Sheila and the late William Fairburn. Adored by the entire Segal, Emond, Fairburn family. Jamie was our champion. He was a gentle soul and always considerate of others. He was wise, thoughtful, and principled. He had a mischievous sense of humour. Jamie had a quiet voice accompanied by a deep inner strength. He had a generous heart. He was incredibly devoted and loyal. His smile could melt an ice age and his courage knew no bounds. He made the world a better place. For their compassion and professionalism, we extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Mark Doherty, Dr. Yee Ung, Dr. Sarah Torabi, Dr. Elizabeth Amos, Dr. John Klukach and the countless dedicated medical professionals at Sunnybrook Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, the Odette Cancer Centre, and the Latner Palliative Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital. In honour of Jamie, contributions may be made to CAMH, CMHA-Toronto or the . Remembrance service on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road. Immediate Family will then proceed to interment, while guests gather for reception, which the family will join following interment. Shiva will be held for one night at 1177 Yonge St., suite 511, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., service at 8:00 p.m. (Entrance off of Summerhill Avenue).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2019