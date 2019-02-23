You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Services
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Central United Church
131 Main Street
Unionville , ON
View Map
James KOKONIS Obituary
JAMES KOKONIS 'Jim' Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 86 years young. Beloved husband of Helen, devoted and caring father of John (Shanna), Rob (Tuija) and Andrea (Mike Russell). Predeceased by his wife Helen and daughter Jennifer. Proud and dear grandfather to Samantha, Julia, Kristina, Nikolas, Stefan, Henry, Will and Vivienne. Jim graduated from UofT Metallurgical Engineering in 1955 and attended Osgoode Hall Law School. A brilliant and highly respected intellectual property litigator, he was called to the bar in 1959 and spent his entire career with Smart & Biggar / Fetherstonhaugh & Co. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in the 1970s. He loved life, travelling the world with Helen and spending time with family and friends at Grand Lake. Visitation will be at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham on Monday, February 25th from 5 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service to take place at Central United Church, 131 Main Street Unionville on Tuesday, February 26th at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019
