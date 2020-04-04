|
JAMES LACHLAN McINTYRE MB CHB, DMR, (FRCP) On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Jamie slipped away quietly at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Palliative Care Unit after a lengthy battle with cancer. Jamie McIntyre was born August 2, 1933 in Peterhead, Scotland to Malcolm and Mary (Stirrat) McIntyre. He moved to Cupar, Fife after the death of his father in 1939. There he attended Bell Baxter High School. He received his MB ChB in 1957 from St. Andrew's University, Scotland. After graduation he came to Canada for an Internship at Montreal General Hospital. This was followed by a year as house officer at King Edward Memorial Hospital, Bermuda. He returned to Canada, settled with his first wife, Valerie in Toronto and took a 4-year Residency in Radiology at Toronto General Hospital and St. Michael's Hospital. He was awarded the McLaughlin Fellowship to further his training in Sweden, Italy and the United Kingdom, focusing on current angiography and knee joint arthrography. He was on staff of several University of Toronto hospitals, serving at St. Michael's Hospital, Humber Memorial (now Humber River Hospital), where he was Chief Radiologist, and lastly for 15 years at Milton District Hospital. Jamie, ever a Scot, was a grateful Canadian. He loved his home in Lawrence Park. He was a long-time member of the Toronto St. Andrew's Society and the Rosedale Golf Club. He enjoyed working at woodturning and mastering the complexity of his lathe. He immersed himself in creating beautiful and artful photo-acrylic silk screenings and prints. His photography interests spanned developing his own work until the lack of materials and chemicals evolved into digitalization. He shared his productions with friends and family. He loved reading, old British films and classical music. He had a keen interest in computers and databases. In 2009, along with his wife, Evelyn, he built a house on Mayne Island in British Columbia. It became a much prized second home where he said he luxuriated in tranquility. He made many valued friends there. Jamie's friends will miss his consideration, kindness, generosity, hospitality, quick wittedness and humour. Jamie is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn; daughter Fiona; predeceased by son, Ruaridh (2019); his sister, Una Murray in Cupar, Fife; nephews, Callum and family and David; step-daughters, Claudia Schulenburg (Matthew Woodruff, Astrid and Linnea) and Julie Munro (Clint); sister-in-law, Dolores (Ron Leslie); Cameron and Jordan and their families. The family extends their appreciation for the care and support provided by his caregivers. A Celebration and Remembrance of Jamie's life will take place at a later date once the current circumstances are resolved.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020