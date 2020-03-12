You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

James Lawrence MCGOVERN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lawrence MCGOVERN Obituary
JAMES LAWRENCE McGOVERN June 29, 1932 - March 10, 2020 Passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Providence Healthcare in his 88th year. Survived by his wife Margaret of 59 years, he was a loving father to Kathleen (Kent Savage), Jim (Sylvia), Rosemary (Barry McInerney), late Tom, Maria (Kevin Byrne) and Paul (Ed Nelimarkka). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Erin, Marcus, Laura, Lauren, Kathleen, David, Matthew, Kelley, Connor, Cameron, Kristen, Clare, Kieran, Michael; and his great-grandchildren, Marabella, Ryan, Marcus, and Everly; as well as his late sister, Mary June McGovern Binley. James was a graduate of the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts and Science (55), Pontifical Studies (58) and Education (63). He dedicated his life to teaching and prayer, working at Earl Haig S.S. and George Brown College and founding a popular prayer website, ComeAside.com. He also worked as a dedicated volunteer of St. Vincent de Paul Society of Toronto and St. Michael's Cathedral. He enjoyed the outdoors especially in Northern Ontario and loved animals. We humbly thank the staff at the Claremont Residences (Natalie, Arlene, Cathy) and Juniper Floor at Providence Healthcare for their loving kindness (Margaret, Sanda, Michael, Elizabeth, Dechen, Eileen, Serena and Shirley). A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at St. Anselm's Church, 1 MacNaughton Road, immediately followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -