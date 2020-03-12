|
JAMES LAWRENCE McGOVERN June 29, 1932 - March 10, 2020 Passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Providence Healthcare in his 88th year. Survived by his wife Margaret of 59 years, he was a loving father to Kathleen (Kent Savage), Jim (Sylvia), Rosemary (Barry McInerney), late Tom, Maria (Kevin Byrne) and Paul (Ed Nelimarkka). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Erin, Marcus, Laura, Lauren, Kathleen, David, Matthew, Kelley, Connor, Cameron, Kristen, Clare, Kieran, Michael; and his great-grandchildren, Marabella, Ryan, Marcus, and Everly; as well as his late sister, Mary June McGovern Binley. James was a graduate of the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts and Science (55), Pontifical Studies (58) and Education (63). He dedicated his life to teaching and prayer, working at Earl Haig S.S. and George Brown College and founding a popular prayer website, ComeAside.com. He also worked as a dedicated volunteer of St. Vincent de Paul Society of Toronto and St. Michael's Cathedral. He enjoyed the outdoors especially in Northern Ontario and loved animals. We humbly thank the staff at the Claremont Residences (Natalie, Arlene, Cathy) and Juniper Floor at Providence Healthcare for their loving kindness (Margaret, Sanda, Michael, Elizabeth, Dechen, Eileen, Serena and Shirley). A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at St. Anselm's Church, 1 MacNaughton Road, immediately followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020