Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
James Leslie NEWMAN


1941 - 2020
James Leslie NEWMAN Obituary
JAMES LESLIE NEWMAN B.A.LL.B Barrister & Solicitor June 16, 1941 - January 27, 2020 Adoring son of the late Rachel (nee Ciglen) and Oscar Newman. Beloved husband of Louise, stepfather and step-father-in-law of Denis and Karine, Annie and Mario, grandfather of Marie-Jeanne, Rafael, and Simon. Younger brother of the late Alan Newman. Cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends already miss Jim, but they will never forget him. Jim was passionate and never did things half way. He was a dedicated lawyer for his clients, who became friends. He would liven up the party by playing the piano after serving an exquisite meal he spent hours preparing. His ski and golfing buddies have many stories: remember that bump run or I shot 71! Boating every summer and spending hours fishing (are there any fish in Georgian Bay?). You needed something, just ask Jim, as he always found the best deal. And as you know he was always right! Nothing was more important than family. Jim was always available and would go the extra mile (on the 401). He cared and was deeply in love with his darling LouLou; he will remain forever in her heart. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Ave. West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Shiva 30 Wellington St. East. Memorial donations may be made to The Jim Newman Memorial Fund For Dr. Carmine Simone's Esophageal Cancer Research c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
