JAMES MACDONALD SHARPE (Don)February 21, 1942 - Shawini gan, QuebecMay 19, 2019 - Calga ry, Alberta Surrounded by love James Mac Donald (Don) Sharpe aged 77, be gan his final journey Sunday, May 19, 2019.Don was raised in Mon treal, PQ. His working career was in the Investment Community in Montreal, Calgary, and Vancou ver, and later in Income Tax Prep aration in Vancouver and Calgary. Don was a TV sports fan of NFL football, International soccer, and golf. He also enjoyed food/ cook ing programs. He looked forward to his annual road trips to BC wine country. Don was an avid reader. He was a people per son.Don is survived by his wife and best friend of forty-two years, Bronwen "Bron" (nee Evans) of Baie d'Urfe, PQ; son, Jimmy (Crys tal Braun); daughter, Meghan (Daniel) Soucy; treasured grand children, Korbyn, Errek, Kyler, and Ashlyn; and sister, Nancy (Ron) McDougal of North Bay, ON. He is also survived by broth er and sister-in-law, Bill and Diane (Carlton) Evans of Ottawa, ON; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews in Ohio, Alaska, BC, On tario, and Australia. Don was pre deceased by his parents, James MacDonald (Don) and Mollie (Mary Stevenson) Sharpe; sister, Louise (Alfred) Cooper of Cleve land, Ohio; and sister and broth er-in-law, Pat (Evans) and Wayne Capling of Beaconsfield, PQ.As per Don's request there will be no funeral service. A very special thank you to cousins, Leslie (Joss) and Larry Cruikshank for their enduring support throughout Don's last days. If friends so de sire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Rockyview General Hospital Foundation www.calgaryhealthtrust.ca, or to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, 2888 Shaganappi Trail N.W., Calgary, AB T3B 6A8, Telephone: (403) 955-8818, www.childrenshospital.ab.ca. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHollo way.com.In living memory of James Sharpe, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McInnis & Holloway Fu neral Homes, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2019