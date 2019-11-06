You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James BROUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Maurice BROUGHTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Maurice BROUGHTON Obituary
JAMES MAURICE BROUGHTON Peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in his 88th year. Jim, beloved husband of the late Tish. Loving father of Howard and Karen (Tom Sturrup). Devoted grandfather of Brian (Anastasia) and Emily. Survived by his brother, Peter (Marilyn). Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private family service will be held. Family and friends are invited to a reception at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street) on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -