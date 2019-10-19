|
JAMES McDONNELL HAYES It is with great sadness that we announce that James McDonnell Hayes, also known as Jim and Mac to his friends and family, died on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 81. Jim will be dearly remembered with lots of love by his wife Lynn and children Marc (Marie Rose Dione) and Michaella; grandchildren Ingrid, Estelle and David; brothers Kevin and Allan, sister Kathleen; and family members. Known for his ceaseless drive to bring social improvements across the spectrum from the local community to the international sphere, Jim always brought humour, love of life and inspiration to achieve great things to those around him. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (194 Fourth Ave, Ottawa) followed by a Celebration of Life reception at Les Jardins du Château (100 Rue du Château, Gatineau). Condolences / Tributes / Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019