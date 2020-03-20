|
JAMES KNIGHT MEYERSSuddenly on Tuesday, March 17,2020 at the age of 82, James Knight Meyers, beloved father of Paul and Rob, partner of Gwyneth, father-in-law to Stephanie and Jen, grandfather of Kiefer, Jack and Foster, friend to all he encountered. Jim was born in London, England and immigrated to Toronto in 1967 with his wife Mary (deceased). He touched us all with his quick wit and charm. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial will occur on a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020