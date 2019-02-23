JAMES NEWTON HENNING March 29, 1930 - February 4, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Newton Henning, in his 89th year in Toronto, Ontario. James was born in Cumberland, BC on March 29, 1930. He spent his early years in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island and was active in the Royal Canadian Navy (Reserve) from 1948 to 1965, obtaining the rank of Surgeon Lieutenant- Commander. He attended the University of Victoria and received his Medical Degree from the University of British Columbia in 1955. In 1962, he received his RCPSC specialist in General Pathology. James was a Pathologist at the Henderson Hospital, Hamilton; Director of Laboratories, Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie; and Chief of Laboratory Medicine, Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga. Jim enjoyed many pastimes including music, skiing and woodworking. However, he was happiest in the garden whether in Zone 5 (Lake Simcoe) or in Zone 9 (Ajijic, Mexico). Jim was curious about and read widely on history, world cultures, and current events. He always enjoyed good conversation where he willingly shared his humour and quick wit. Jim was a guiding influence to his children and grandchildren, as well as many young colleagues, friends and acquaintances. He is survived by his wife, Diane (nee Dunbar) of 62 years, and children John (Anne), Robert (Wendy), David (Sarah) and Katherine. He also leaves his 8 grandchildren whom he adored: Kim, Cynthia, Cleve, Lou, Charlie, Sorsha, Ciaran and Liam. The family would like to thank the staff of Kensington Gardens for their care and compassion during Jim's residency. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019