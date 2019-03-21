You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Marks Anglican Church
5 First Ave
Orangeville, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Marks Anglican Church
5 First Ave
Orangeville, ON
View Map
James Nicholas GRAVES Obituary
JAMES NICHOLAS GRAVES Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Patricia Graves. Dear father of Wendy Glover (Bruce), Geoff (Cindy) and Jay (Lorrie). Cherished grandfather of Kirsten, Patrick, Ellen, Cleo, Blake, Erica and Amanda. Great-grandfather of 5. James will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at St. Marks Anglican Church, 5 First Ave., Orangeville on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Memorial donations to Headwaters Foundation or St. Marks Anglican Church would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019
