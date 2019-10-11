|
DR. JAMES NORMAN EDWARDS June 20, 1953 - October 6, 2019 Jim passed away peacefully at his home on October 6, 2019. By his side were his loving wife of 37 years, Susanna, and their beloved children, Julia and Matthew. Jim is survived by siblings David, Peter, and Melanie, sisters-in-law Corrie and Anne, and their families. Jim was a well-respected member of the medical community. He had a tireless work ethic and found fulfilment as an emergency physician, family doctor, and coroner. Jim wanted everyone to know that he had a wonderful life. He enjoyed fishing, skiing, running, and golfing with family and friends. Having lived life to the fullest, Jim had no regrets and was at peace. As Jim was a champion of organ donation throughout his career, any donations in his name to the Trillium Gift of Life Network would honour him and be appreciated. At Jim's request, a private gathering has been held. He was celebrated as a kind friend, a generous brother, a caring uncle, a loving father, and a devoted husband. Jim was a great man and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019