JAMES P. FELSTINER The Judge. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Mentor, Friend. Born May 28, 1932, in New Rochelle, New York. Died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, William and Nata. Cherished brother to Bill (Gray). Adored husband to Barbara (nee Kartzke). Loving father to Kate (Steven), Caroline (Mark) and Laura. Beloved Grandaddy to Claire, Bronwyn, James, Matthew, and Phoebe. Jim graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Haverford College, Harvard Law School and the Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto. He spent many happy summers at Camp Ahmek in Algonquin Park as both a camper and staff. Jim dedicated his career to the protection, support and care of children and youth, first as a detached social worker supporting unreached youth in their community. This was followed by over thirty years as a respected and compassionate Judge of the Ontario Court of Justice (Family). After his appointment to the bench at age 39, Jim became known to all his colleagues and friends as the "Judge." When the Judge retired from the bench, he became a tireless and devoted supporter for Camp Oochigeas, Evergreen, The Taylor Statten Camping Bursary Fund and as a mentor to middle school students in Toronto. Judge performed many marriages and loved nothing more than the creation of new families. He was a keen tennis player, a sharp cribbage player and a chocolate connoisseur; he loved swimming in his backyard pool and the lakes of Northern Ontario. Warm, inclusive, with a booming voice and a contagious laugh, Judge made friends wherever he went. He and Barbara had many adventures during their extensive travels, always with his camera at the ready. Judge loved to cook and spent happy, messy hours in the kitchen with his family. When he wasn't cooking, he was tasting and sampling. Family and community were the centre of Jim's life. He had many loyal and cherished friends and touched many lives. His family are comforted by the multitude of happy memories and a legacy of love. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen, The Taylor Statten Camping Bursary Fund or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. "Fare thee well, I go upon a journey."
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020