Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
family home
JAMES PATERSON BOSOMWORTH December 24, 1956 - May 3, 2019 While spending time at his beloved family cottage in Muskoka, Jamie passed away. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Susan Yule; his children, Adam (Julie), Andrew (Kelly) and Mairi; as well as his cherished grandchildren, Jack, Ben, Katherine, Stella and Harry. Jamie had a special joy for life, which he shared freely with family, friends and all who crossed his path. His warmth and generosity impacted many lives and he will be dearly missed. A celebration of Jamie's life will take place on Saturday, May 11 between 2 and 6 p.m. at the family home. Any inquiries regarding the celebration may be directed to 647-967-0781. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aphasia Institute (www.aphasia.ca) 416-226-3636 ext. 21.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 7 to May 11, 2019
