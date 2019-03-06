JAMES PATRICK McAVOY (Jim) Born January 13, 1946, in Glasgow, Scotland, passed away February 28, 2019. Loving father of Tricia and Sarah; adoring grandfather of Liam, Ryan and Kaleigh; big-hearted brother to Una and the late John McAvoy. Jim passed away peacefully in his sleep, which is exactly how he would have wanted it, after a short bout with lung cancer. He kept his trademark sense of humour to the end. The family thanks Dr. Siddiqui, and Dr. Harris and the entire palliative care team at Michael Garron Hospital. The family appreciates the love and support of longtime friends Barbara Howard, Rob Hamilton and Nigel Howard. Given Jim's aversion to all things morose, there will not be a traditional funeral service. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In remembrance, donations may be made to the or to Michael Garron Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019