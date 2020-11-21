JAMES DAVID PEARSON October 11, 1944 - November 14, 2020 Son of Eileen Walker and Reg Pearson, Jim grew up in Parkview Hills, with older brother, Reg (Nancy) and younger sister, Gayle (Pierre Jacques). As a child and early teen, he became Canada's top child model, famously adorning the cover of his grade 5 spelling book. He was an indifferent student and a natural athlete, and after high school went to Europe for a couple of weeks-returning 9 months later. He worked as a gardener at Chateau Lake Louise one summer, and in the mines in Thompson Manitoba for another. He hitchhiked across Canada as his Centennial year celebration, eating hotdogs the whole way. A chance aptitude test changed everything; his unique ability to think three dimensionally was discovered, leading him to enroll in the School of Architecture at Ryerson, where he was awarded the Prize in Architectural Design. His Libran thirst for balance and symmetry was let loose-he revered Georgian design, steeped all he did in the Golden Ratio, and always, always, ensured functional layouts with axial views. A wonderful career followed-he started with Lipson and Dashkin, bringing good design to Cadillac Fairview subdivisions. He then spent 12 years as the chief designer with Gordon Ridgely, producing glorious houses in Forest Hill, Hoggs Hollow and Rosedale. He worked on the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, and designed a tree house for Steve Jobs' children. In 1991, he "retired" to be a full -time caregiver to his three children, returning to work (after 7 months) with JFBrennan, and from 2004, also designing for Fairmont Homes. Until 2019 he designed beautiful residences in Toronto, Georgian Bay and Muskoka, but also Bahamas, Miami Beach, Bermuda and Nantucket. His most lasting legacy, however, is his body of work done personally, through Pearson Design, in the Hills of Mulmur, Caledon, King, Erin and across the Niagara Escarpment. In 2005 the Niagara Escarpment Commission bestowed on him a Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of the more than 50 houses both grand and modest, nestled in the countryside he so loved. Clients quickly became friends, and spoke of his quirky humour, creativity, and insight, as well as the daily joy of living in the beautiful spaces he created for them. Coworkers expressed gratitude for what he taught them about turning vision into reality and making work fun. He loved butter tarts (plain), beagles, and the Saturday crossword. He disliked babies and toddlers, horses (badly designed) and kale. He was charming, kind and generous, but could be irascible, negative and stubborn. Handsome, and stylish without trying, he paid little attention to his appearance. He was quietly proud of his work, filing away the articles and accolades about his creations without much fanfare. He was continuously curious, delving deeply into the mysteries of astronomy and beekeeping. He loved travelling and flavour and believed that exploring the world was the best education. Married on his 30th birthday to Jane Pepino, he rarely forgot an anniversary. He supported her in her career and volunteer work, even when it placed demands on him, and was always proud of what she did. Also left to feel the loss of his presence but to keep his memory alive are his children, Drew of Edmonton (Kim Titchener), Blaine of Toronto (Jason van Bruggen) and Tory of BC (Tony Atkins), and grandchildren Tyler, Sarah, Claire, Tess and Jane. The wisdom he imparted to his children and their many friends (who always thought he was "cool") was uncomplicated but universal; always do your best and find what you love and make that your work. In this life, he really wanted for nothing and when asked he would simply wish for 'health and happiness' for those around him. Sadly, the last few years provided very little of either to him, as COPD and lung cancer took their toll. In spring, as health guidance allows, we will gather friends and family in a service to remember him and tell stories. In the meantime, we invite his friends to provide those stories now by email to jdpearson@gmail.com. Next Thanksgiving, we will restore the Pearson family tradition of his birthday/anniversary celebration at Wellspring Farm, where he was happiest. At his request, we will spread his ashes there overlooking the hills he loved, where he can rest in the 'Mulmur light'. The family wishes to recognize and thank the wonderful doctors and staff at both Women's College Hospital, and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for their support and expertise-a cure was never possible, but he was given comfort and peace of mind.



