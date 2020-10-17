JAMES PETER MCGEER May 14, 1922 - October 15, 2020 Son of James Arthur and Ada McGeer, Peter was born and raised in Vancouver. He completed his Bachelors and Masters degrees at University of British Columbia, and went on to earn a PhD in physical chemistry from Princeton University. He met Catherine (Kay) Pearson Deas at UBC, and they were married in June of 1948. In a professional career spanning almost 60 years, he championed the development of the light metal and advanced material industries in Canada. He worked for Alcan Inc. for 40 years, taking on increasingly senior roles, first in Arvida, Quebec, then Montreal, culminating as director of the Kingston Research and Development Centre. He served on numerous boards and government advisory committees, including the Canadian Research Management Association; the Canadian Metallurgical Society; the National Research Council's Advisory Committee for the Industrial Materials Research Institute; and the National Advisory Panel on Advanced Industrial Materials. He was a founder of the Canadian Advanced Industrial Materials Forum, and the first chair of the Canadian University-Industry Council of Advanced Ceramics. He strongly believed in the advancement of university-industry research, and after his retirement from Alcan he spent a further 20 years as managing director and executive advisor to the Ontario Centre for Materials Research and its successor, Materials and Manufacturing Ontario. Throughout his life he was active in church, school and community service organizations. In Arvida in the 1960s, during a time of tremendous change in Quebec's education system, he served on the local school board, and on the Quebec Association of Protestant School Boards. He was also active in the congregation of St. George the Martyr Anglican Church, and he taught and coached generations of young skiers and tennis players. In his post-retirement years in Kingston, he was a member of several volunteer boards, including those of Providence Care Hospital and the Nature Conservancy, as well as the Community Editorial Board of the Whig Standard. He was passionate about theatre. For many years in the 1950s and 1960s he was involved with the Arvida Players, a community theatre group, acting in numerous productions and directing several. Later in Kingston he joined Domino Theatre, again as both an actor and a director. He and Kay were longtime subscribers to the Gananoque Playhouse as well as to the Shaw Festival, where they made annual trips that were multi-day marathons of play-going. A life-long athlete, he enjoyed many sports. He was a sailor and a skier, and he also played basketball, softball, and tennis. Late this spring, he was delighted when the easing of COVID-19 restrictions meant he could be out on the golf course again. He was the oldest active member of his club by a considerable margin. He and Kay were world travellers, with a strong bias to the polar regions. On small ship expeditions they visited Antarctica and made several trips to the Arctic, ranging from Siberia across the Canadian Arctic to Greenland. Family was always the core of his life. He gave up golf for many years when his children were young, so as not to miss family time on evenings and weekends. In later years his great joy was large family gatherings, which gave him the opportunity to be surrounded by his grandchildren, and to join in their conversations. Kay predeceased him by 10 months. He is survived by his children, Mary (Rollie), Allison (Tony), Jim (Darlene) and Tom (Amy); grandchildren, Caitlyn, Katie, Liam, Peter, Heather, Rachel, Brian, Evan, Ross, Brooke and Maeve; and great-grandchildren, Lisa and Avery.



