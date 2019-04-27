You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JAMES PHILLIP KNOWLTON (Jim) May 3, 1926 - April 17, 2019 Jim passed away peacefully with his children by his side, in Peterborough. He was in his 93rd year. Jim was born in Montreal, the oldest son of Paul and Isobel Nixon Knowlton. He is survived by his wife, Helen (Pfeiffer); his two brothers Nick (Hildegard) and Peter (Peggy); his children, Robert Knowlton (Sandra), Joanne Knowlton (Jim), Michael Knowlton (Lynne); and stepchildren, Rob Wallace (Julia), Heather Wasson (Andy), and Joanne Wallace. Jim was predeceased by his first wife, Beatrice Knowlton. He is fondly remembered by his 12 grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jim enjoyed a long and successful career in the Canadian packaging industry where he made many lifelong friends. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, May 5th from 1-4 p.m. in Toronto. Invites will be sent out via email or please contact Jim's children for details.
