Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the Old Mill
21 Old Mill Rd.
Toronto, ON
James RAMSDALE Obituary
JAMES RAMSDALE'Jimmy' After short illness, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in his 71st year. Beloved husband of Pierrette (nee Venchiarutti). Jimmy will be missed by sisters Catherine (Ron) and Margaret; sisters-in-law Catherine (Gord) and Paulette (John). Also left to remember him are nieces and nephews as well as many close friends and colleagues. Jimmy and Petey cherished their life together. They provided each other with endless strength and love. They shared a love of curling and the friendship of many longtime friends and associates in the insurance industry. Golf was his greatest passion. Compassionate and hard-working, Jimmy was a steadfast rock. A true gentleman, his kindness brought out the best in everyone. He was truly special. Heartfelt gratitude to the Surgical and Rehabilitation teams at Mississauga Trillium Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Old Mill, 21 Old Mill Rd., Toronto from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. In remembrance of Jimmy, reflect the beauty of his spirit in your life. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
