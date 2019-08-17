|
|
JAMES RICHARD BLAIR November 1, 1935 - August 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard. He was born in Calgary, and died peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital surrounded by love. He was a mighty warrior as he fought valiantly to get better from the complications of a stroke. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Susie (Williamson) and his cherished children, Caroline Mandich (Danny), Jamie (Fiona) and Christopher (Heidi). His wonderful grandchildren, Danielle Caffee (Chance), Josh Mandich (Bethany),Grace Mandich, Christopher Blair, Heather Blair, Taylor Blair, Christiana Blair, Hartley Blair and great-granddaughter, Selah Joy Mandich. His brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul and Margot Williamson, Jamie and Janet Williamson, and Vicky Williamson. Missed by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his daughter, Heather, his parents, Col. James and Edith Blair, and brother, Alan Neville Blair. Richard worked for 45 years as a stock broker in Brantford starting with Ross Knowles and ending with BMO Nesbitt Burns. He was a total family man to his children and grandchildren.Richard was a world traveler who instilled this love in his children and grandchildren. He loved snow skiing, scuba diving, driving his wooden boats on Lake Joseph and building his own cottages. Later in life he spent his afternoons painting. He was self taught and a prolific artist. He was a true renaissance man. He spent his summers with all his family at his favourite place Muskoka. A private family service was held at Grace Anglican Church, Sunday, August 11, 2019 and burial at Farringdon Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre, 88 Brant Ave. Brantford, 519-752-4331. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton General Hospital,7 South acute stroke team or ICU East would be appreciated. Condolences, donations and tributes are available at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Richard in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019