You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert Niven TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Robert Niven TAYLOR Obituary
JAMES ROBERT NIVEN TAYLOR Jim died peacefully Sunday July 14, 2019. Predeceased by his adored wife, Toni; and survived by his brother, Ian; daughter, Leslie (David); and son, Jamie; and grandchildren, Nicole, Taylor, James and Jill. Jim was born in Calcutta in 1929, and Jesuit educated. A triple blue while completing his Economics MA at University of Edinburgh, he remained a lifelong amateur of sports, and debate. His own man, deeply quietly loving and loved, and the truest gentleman any of us ever met. Rest in Peace
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.