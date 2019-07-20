|
JAMES ROBERT NIVEN TAYLOR Jim died peacefully Sunday July 14, 2019. Predeceased by his adored wife, Toni; and survived by his brother, Ian; daughter, Leslie (David); and son, Jamie; and grandchildren, Nicole, Taylor, James and Jill. Jim was born in Calcutta in 1929, and Jesuit educated. A triple blue while completing his Economics MA at University of Edinburgh, he remained a lifelong amateur of sports, and debate. His own man, deeply quietly loving and loved, and the truest gentleman any of us ever met. Rest in Peace
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019