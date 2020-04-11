|
JAMES ROBERT SHUTTLEWORTH Passed away on March 21, 2020, at Nanaimo General Hospital with his two sons, Fraser and Geoffrey, at his side. Born in Timmins, Ontario, on June 25, 1936, the son of William and Cecilia Shuttleworth, 'Jim' was raised in the northern Ontario paper mill town of Kapuskasing with brother Bill and sisters Mildred and Mary Anne. He studied journalism at Ryerson, in Toronto, and went on to a great career as a newspaper man. Jim worked at The Globe and Mail for 31 years as a sports editor and, later, the Production Chief of the Report on Business section, where he became known as "the rock" of the news desk. In 1974, Jim married Elizabeth, and as a dedicated and proud father, Jim took his two boys on cross-country road trips and attended their hockey games and regattas. After separating, Jim got together with Wendy Darroch (d. 2009), of the Toronto Star, and in 1999 they retired together to beautiful Qualicum Beach, BC. In 2018, son Geoffrey moved in to ensure Jim's final years were spent happily in his own home. He is survived by his sons, Fraser and Geoffrey, Fraser's wife Cheryl, sister Mary Anne, and many nieces and nephews including Trish and Scott Heywood (wife Kathy), and grandchildren, Terry James and William.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020