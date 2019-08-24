|
DR. JAMES STANLEY HALL At Wingham & District Hospital on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Dr. James Stanley Hall formerly of Wingham and Port Colborne at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Donna (Henry) Hall who predeceased him on January 13, 2019. Loving dad of Bill & Mav Hall of Vankleek Hill, John & Janet Hall of Sutton, Jim & Silvija Hall of R. R. #7, Lucknow, David & Joanne Hall of Grimsby and Pamela & Andrew Brown of Schomberg. Dear grandpa of thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Marion Middlebrook, James Currie and Susan Hall. Predeceased by his parents Stanley and Isabel (Hogg) Hall, brother George Hall, brother-in-law Harold Henry and sister-in-law Audrey Currie. Dad graduated from University of Toronto Medical School and went on to have a family practice in Port Colborne for 45 years. He was an honorary lifetime Lion's Club member who served for 60 years within the club. Dad had a great love of music and enjoyed playing the piano and organ. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service will take place at the Wingham United Church on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a private family interment and a reception and visitation to follow at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Wingham United Church, Lions Club Guide Dog Program or a charity of choice would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences at www.mcburneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019