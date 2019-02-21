You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berarducci Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center
26 Grove Street
Providence, RI 02909
401-751-5000
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Church
300 Westminster St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES STEPHEN "Jim" CLARKE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES STEPHEN "Jim" CLARKE Obituary
JAMES STEPHEN CLARKE 'Jim' 12/16/1937 - 02/15/2019 It is with great sadness that the family of James S. Clarke announces his passing after a brief illness, on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 81. Jim was born and raised in Locust, New Jersey. He attended Princeton University at the age of 16, where he developed several close friendships which remained strong up until his passing. Jim and his wife Louise decided to get married the night they met. They raised their children in Toronto where he was a Certified Financial Analyst and also served as President of the Toronto Board of Financial Analysts for several years. Later they moved to Ithaca, NY where he managed Cornell University's endowment fund. Eight years ago they moved to Providence, RI to be closer to their children. Jim was a lifelong Episcopalian. He was Chairman of the National Church Financial Investment Committee for six years during the 1980s. He enjoyed being a member of Grace Episcopal Church Providence, served as Chairman of the Investment Committee for several years, and delighted in the friends he and Louise made there. Jim loved gatherings with family and friends, road trips, crossword puzzles, barbecuing and relaxing in his Lazy Boy with the cat on his lap. Jim established deep connections to his communities; his neighbors were always his friends. He was known for his intelligence, great sense of humor, warm smile and devotion to family. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Louise, his children, Sarah, Diana, and Jennifer, two wonderful sons-in-law Robert Campagna and Arthur McGovern and grandchildren Ruby and Lola, whom he adored. Jim was predeceased by his beautiful daughter Elizabeth and his brother and lifelong pal Thomas B. Clarke. A Funeral Service in memory of Jim will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at Grace Church, 300 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jim to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation,1004-A O'Reilly Ave., San Francisco, CA 94129 Arrangements entrusted to Annette M. Berarducci RE/FD of the Berarducci Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center. You may leave a condolence at Providencecremation.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.