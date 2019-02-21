JAMES STEPHEN CLARKE 'Jim' 12/16/1937 - 02/15/2019 It is with great sadness that the family of James S. Clarke announces his passing after a brief illness, on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 81. Jim was born and raised in Locust, New Jersey. He attended Princeton University at the age of 16, where he developed several close friendships which remained strong up until his passing. Jim and his wife Louise decided to get married the night they met. They raised their children in Toronto where he was a Certified Financial Analyst and also served as President of the Toronto Board of Financial Analysts for several years. Later they moved to Ithaca, NY where he managed Cornell University's endowment fund. Eight years ago they moved to Providence, RI to be closer to their children. Jim was a lifelong Episcopalian. He was Chairman of the National Church Financial Investment Committee for six years during the 1980s. He enjoyed being a member of Grace Episcopal Church Providence, served as Chairman of the Investment Committee for several years, and delighted in the friends he and Louise made there. Jim loved gatherings with family and friends, road trips, crossword puzzles, barbecuing and relaxing in his Lazy Boy with the cat on his lap. Jim established deep connections to his communities; his neighbors were always his friends. He was known for his intelligence, great sense of humor, warm smile and devotion to family. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Louise, his children, Sarah, Diana, and Jennifer, two wonderful sons-in-law Robert Campagna and Arthur McGovern and grandchildren Ruby and Lola, whom he adored. Jim was predeceased by his beautiful daughter Elizabeth and his brother and lifelong pal Thomas B. Clarke. A Funeral Service in memory of Jim will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at Grace Church, 300 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jim to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation,1004-A O'Reilly Ave., San Francisco, CA 94129 Arrangements entrusted to Annette M. Berarducci RE/FD of the Berarducci Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center. You may leave a condolence at Providencecremation.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019