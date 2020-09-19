JAMES STEWART M. LLB, Q.C. May 28, 1947 - September 11, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of James M. Stewart (Jimmy) at the Civic Hospital of heart related complications. He is survived by his only brother, Dr. Samuel Stewart (Sam) of Victoria, B.C.; Sam's wife, Kristine; two nieces, Sandra Jane (Dwayne) and Judith Ann (Matt) and their five children of North Bay and California. He was predeceased by his parents, Jock and Elsie Stewart of Garson, ON. Jim was an avid fitness enthusiast. Running was his passion. He was a vital part of the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario for 47 years, during which time he became an icon within the Criminal Law Division. The depth and scope of his commitment to justice is reflected in the wide range of assignments that he took on. Jim started his career in Sudbury as an Assistant Crown Attorney, then moved to Ottawa where he worked for many years before becoming the Crown Attorney. He was appointed Director of Crown Attorney for Eastern Ontario and served as A/Director of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on two different occasions. His final assignment with the Ministry was as Director of the Major Case Management Team, the first of its kind in Canada. Jim had another family at his cottage at Manitoulin where he spent summers for the last 30 years. He developed many friendships there. A private family service will be held at a later date. His family would like to thank all his friends and co-workers for the many expressions of sympathy they have received. Condolences, tributes, stories and sharing of memories at www.hpmcgarry.ca
