JAMES STUART BEST August 6, 1962 - December 1, 2019 Passed away suddenly on December 1, 2019. He is survived by his son, Wallace; his cherished mother, Mary Elisabeth; and his siblings, Andrew (Dipika), David (Carole) and Elisabeth (Peter). He was predeceased by his father Robert Wallace Best. James started his life of adventure beginning at a young age, leaving his home in Kingston for Thailand the second he had finished his final exam at Queen's University. In Thailand, he made a full life for himself with travel adventures, great friends and, later, his son Wallace-who he cherished deeply. James's passion, kindness and joie de vivre will be deeply missed by his friends and family. "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us." - Helen Keller Funeral services will be held in Bangkok, Thailand at Wat That Thong Temple (Ekkamai BTS Station Sala 17) on December 6th and 7th at 7 p.m. There will also be a celebration of life on December 14th at 4 p.m. at Det5, Sukhumvit Soi 8. A memorial service will also take place in Kingston at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019