JAMES STUART ROLAND MATHESON "Jim" Suddenly on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in his 72nd year. Born August 15, 1947 in Montreal, Quebec. Son of the late Stuart and Gladys (Hope) Matheson. Stepson to Louise Matheson (Charlebois). Brother to Susan (Roger Vallée), Ian (Danielle Surprenant, Hélène Machado), Robert, Alan (Lori Swayne). Uncle to Christopher (Jane Landymore) and Leslie Vallée; Anna and Alexander Matheson; Jake, Sam, and Emma Matheson; Nicholas and Alexandra Vallée. Jim will be missed by his family, friends, work colleagues and his beloved cycling club members. A memorial service will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 lights west of Yonge Street) on Friday, June 14th at 1 p.m. A reception will follow. If desired, a donation in lieu of flowers to the Princess Margaret Hospital (www.thepmcf.ca) would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019