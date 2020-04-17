|
|
JAMES STUART (STU) SCOTT 1925 - 2020 Stuart passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre while listening to recordings by Oscar Peterson, one of his favourite jazz pianists, with his cherished wife of 60 years, Pam, by his side. Beloved husband of Pamela, dearly loved father of Geoffrey (Nicole), Douglas (Joanne) and Rosemary (Stephen). Proud grandfather of Freya and Erik, Michael and Emma, and Karin. Dear brother-in-law of Patricia Gresham (Stuart). Predeceased by his parents, John Clarence Scott (Seaforth, Ontario) and Nellie Milne Stuart (Pilot Mound, Manitoba). Music, particularly the big bands, and bridge were lifelong interests. As an adult, Stuart enjoyed curling and lawn bowling. Member of the Leaside Bridge Club, Leaside Lawn Bowling Club, the Duke Ellington Society of Toronto and former member of Leaside Curling Club. Stuart and Pam had many travels with family and friends. Family history became a great focus for his retirement years, leading to many visits to Scotland in search of his ancestors. Time spent with his family at the cottage on Papineau Lake and at family celebrations was the core of his life. Stuart has left his family with many great memories, Dad-isms and a road map for living a good life. The family is deeply thankful to the caring and skilled staff at Sunnybrook for making his last days so comfortable. A private service will be held. There will be a gathering for family and friends at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, sunnybrook.ca, or the Dr. Balter Respirology Fund at Mt. Sinai Hospital at supportsinai.com or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020