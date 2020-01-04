|
JAMES THOMAS CASSIE September 10, 1929 - December 12, 2019 Jim was born in Dundalk, Ontario to George and Marguerite Cassie (Macintore). Predeceased by his devoted wife, Ruth. Survived by sons George and Duncan (Bev). Predeceased by son Thomas. Jim was a Chartered Insurance Professional. Proud to be a Mason with membership in Antiquity Lodge Toronto, Heritage Lodge Cambridge, Centennial Lodge London and Millennial Lodge A.D. Memberships as well are The 48th Highlanders Old Comrades Association, The Royal Canadian Legion, The Granite Club and The Boulevard Club (past President). A kind and generous man who ran the good race. May he rest in peace
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020