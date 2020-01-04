You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JAMES THOMAS CASSIE September 10, 1929 - December 12, 2019 Jim was born in Dundalk, Ontario to George and Marguerite Cassie (Macintore). Predeceased by his devoted wife, Ruth. Survived by sons George and Duncan (Bev). Predeceased by son Thomas. Jim was a Chartered Insurance Professional. Proud to be a Mason with membership in Antiquity Lodge Toronto, Heritage Lodge Cambridge, Centennial Lodge London and Millennial Lodge A.D. Memberships as well are The 48th Highlanders Old Comrades Association, The Royal Canadian Legion, The Granite Club and The Boulevard Club (past President). A kind and generous man who ran the good race. May he rest in peace
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
