JAMES DOUGLAS THOMS Jim passed away, with his family at his side, due to Leukemia on February 29, 2020 in Stratford, Ontario. Born May 21, 1943 in North Bay, Ontario to Edith and Lorne Thoms. Jim grew up in Sudbury with younger siblings Jennifer and John. Jim met Sharon McCandless, the love of his life at a YMCA dance and treasure hunt in 1961. Jim and Sharon became high school sweethearts, married September 11, 1965, and continued to be deeply loving partners throughout the next 55 years. Jim entered University of Toronto in 1962 where he graduated with a B.A. in Geography. After a brief stint as a teacher he took a position with the provincial government as a planner before moving on to the City of Sault Ste. Marie. He moved to Ottawa in 1974 where he became the Director of Planning for the City of Ottawa. In 1982 his career took him to Hamilton Wentworth where Jim and Sharon raised their kids. While Commissioner of Planning & Development he completed a Masters in Public Policy at Queen's University. Jim finished his career as Ancaster's CAO. Throughout his career Jim was consistently known for his intellect, leadership, and integrity. For the past 17 years, Stratford has been home for Jim and Sharon as he flourished in the community's atmosphere of live theatre, friendships, volunteerism, golf, gardening, travel, and time with family. Jim leaves Sharon and children Michael, Ryan (Megan), and Jessica (Stuart), and grandchildren Poppy, Oscar, Finn, Rupert, and Georgia. His principles of thoughtfulness, curiosity, compassion for others, and an endless capacity to support and love his family, will continue to inspire his children and grandchildren throughout their lives. His joy of knowledge, especially through reading, lead to many a conversation with him saying "I've got a book on that". In university Jim attended his first blood donor clinic. He regularly donated blood for over forty years saying he saw this a simple way to give to his community. He never gave with any expectation of receiving in return. Over the past 9 months, frequent blood transfusions were essential. His family deeply appreciates the community of blood donors and the dedication of medical staff who provided consistently excellent care. Respecting Jim's wishes, no funeral will be held. His family request people consider giving blood, or making a financial donation to the Canadian Blood Services in his memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020