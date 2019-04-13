Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Point Grey Golf and Country Club Resources More Obituaries for James DUNCAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James W. DUNCAN

JAMES W. DUNCAN James William Duncan died suddenly of natural causes on April 1, 2019 at the age of 72. He leaves his wife, Vesna Petrovic, and his daughter Samantha, who were both with him when he died. He is also survived by his sons Michael (Erin) and Tyler (Shawna) and his twin grandsons, Finn and Jack. He was predeceased by his father, James William Duncan and his mother Elizabeth Grace Gray. Known as Jamie or Jim, he was born and raised in Montreal where he was a competitive skier, a passion he kept all his life and one he shared with his children. Jamie began his career in the bond market at Royal Securities in the 1960s. He joined the exodus of financial talent to Toronto in 1970 and began his rise to fame as a star bond salesman at Burns Fry under the legendary chairman Jack Lawrence. He was part of the generation of wise-cracking traders, and he was a man who despised political correctness, a trait that sometimes landed him in a bit of hot water. Jamie possessed a keen sense of humour and was very good company. Behind the sharp wit was a kind man and a good friend. Jamie was an excellent golfer and frequently played with the elite of Bay Street. Golf was another passion he passed on to his sons. Jamie was a shrewd investor and enjoyed a lifelong fascination with the markets. Another passion was exotic cars; perhaps his favourite was a Porsche 911 Turbo. He left Toronto and moved to Vancouver where he ran the firm's bond desk. After he retired, he left West Vancouver and moved full time to his beloved Whistler where he skied from his house on Blackcomb and played golf in the offseason. Jim supported countless charities and ensured his three children had every opportunity in life. Perhaps the greatest joy of his last few years was the time he spent with his young daughter Samantha, who he loved beyond words. A celebration of his life will be held at the Point Grey Golf and Country Club on May 11th from 11 to 2. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019