JAMES W. GOODWIN Dr. James Goodwin died peacefully on November 28, 2019 at Christie Gardens. Born and raised in Toronto, he attended Upper Canada College, the University of Toronto and Harvard Medical School, becoming an obstetrician and gynecologist. After marrying Diane Johnson in 1955, Jimmy and Di raised three children while following teaching appointments to Boston, Iran, England, and Edmonton, before settling in Toronto. Specializing in perinatology, Jimmy helped set up one of the first high-risk pregnancy units in Canada at Women's College Hospital; he estimated he delivered 7000 babies in his distinguished career. With a passion for history and cultures, Jimmy's restless spirit led him to leading medical positions Saudi Arabia, Oman and Newfoundland. There he met and married Allison, settling in Yarmouth NS for 10 years before returning to Toronto. In retirement, Jimmy continued his love of life-long learning by enrolling at the University of Toronto to pursue an MA in history and write a biography of a heroic WWII Canadian navy surgeon. Jimmy is survived by his wife Allison, brother John and his wife Jamie, sister Barbara, daughter Karen (Randy), son Dave (Mary), son Rob (Kathryn); grandchildren Kate, Lucas, Graham and Savannah as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their children. A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. on December 16th at Christ Church, Deer Park. Many thanks to the generosity of the wonderful caregivers at Christie Gardens, where donations in lieu of flowers may be made.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019