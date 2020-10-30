You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

James WARREN
JAMES HAROLD WARREN (née WHAN) June 15, 1937 - September 15, 2020 Died peacefully at home in the care of his beloved wife and surrounded by family on September 15, 2020 after a noble battle with cancer. He is survived by his grieving wife of 61 years, Susanne (née Hulse); his four beloved sons, Jeff, Scott, David, and Peter; daughter-in-law Tracy, granddaughter Nicole; sister, Brenda; and his nephews, Philip and David. Born in Toronto on June 15, 1937 to James and Beatrice Whan, Jim was a Toronto boy through and through. He attended North Toronto Collegiate and graduated from the University of Toronto medical school, becoming a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in 1963. Initially passionate to help people with their physical ailments, Jim expanded into the emerging field of G.P. Psychotherapy in the 1970s, which ignited a lifelong passion for helping people address and overcome their mental and emotional problems. Jim's love of people and adventure transcended all aspects of his life. He loved teaching his sons to camp, canoe, and portage their way around Algonquin Park and Georgian Bay. He and Sue also loved hosting many large dinner parties over the years and nothing brought more joy than being surrounded by family and friends enjoying great food and wine. These parties often revealed some of Jim's other great passions, including jazz and discovering new culinary delights from Costco. Jim was truly one of a kind and was never a fan of status quo thinking, often seizing the chance to liven up discussions with provocative thoughts on relationships, politics and religion. He is hugely missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends. The family would also like to thank Dr. Steve Shapero who was incredibly caring and supportive during Jim's illness. A celebration of life party will be planned as soon as conditions permit.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
