JAMES WATSON 'Jim' 'Jake' 1921 - 2019 A long, eventful life came to a peaceful close on January 26, 2019 when Dad, known as 'Jake' to wartime and Legion pals, and as 'Jim' to all others, died exactly one month shy of his 98th birthday. Predeceased by wife, Jocelyn (Lynn); and son, Douglas (Dougie); he is survived by son, Ken (Pat); daughter, Mary; and many other family and friends. Raised in Maniwaki, Dad attended high school in Belleville before joining the RCAF in 1940. As a newly-minted bomber pilot, he went overseas in 1941, joining 35 Squadron and flying Halifax four-engine bombers. Shot down in 1942), he spent the remainder of the war as a POW in Germany. Postwar, Dad obtained a chemical engineering degree from Queen's University and joined the research division of Canadian International Paper in Hawkesbury. In 1953, he and Lynn married and began raising a family, later moving to Pointe Claire. Free time was spent 'up at Camp' with family and friends at Lac de la Sucrerie. Retiring in 1983 allowed Dad to fulfil a lifelong dream to travel the world. He also began attending ex-POW, and RCAF reunions across Canada and overseas. In 2012, age 91, Dad took his last overseas trip with the delegation Canada sent to London for the unveiling of the Bomber Command Memorial. He was a proud veteran. Dad continued to live a healthy, independent life into his mid-nineties until just over two years ago, when home became the hospital in Ste. Anne de Bellevue. We are profoundly grateful for the exceptional care given him by the dedicated staff on 2A, the veterans' ward. At Dad's request, there will be no service. Donations in his memory may be made, if wished, to the Red Cross; he always said he wouldn't have survived his three years as a POW without them. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019