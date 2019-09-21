|
JAMES WATSON BACQUE (Jim) Peacefully, after a short illness, on September 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Jim is remembered by his beloved wife of 64 years, Elisabeth (née Marani); his children, Susan (Simon), Catherine (Alan), Ben (Christy) and Andrew (Gemma); his ten grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren. He loved his family, his home on Heath Street East, delighted in his friends, the Georgian Bay, music, Elisabeth's paintings, the Bahamas, canoeing, sailing and playing tennis with the 'Sunshine boys' at the Badminton and Racquet Club. During his long literary career he was a journalist, editor (MacMillan of Canada), publisher (newpress), author of history, fiction, biography, plays and poetry, and was a founding member of the Writers' Union of Canada. Jim had an unsurpassed and infectious joi de vivre. A gathering will be held at St. James on-the-lines Church Hall, 200 Church Street, Penetanguishene on Saturday, September 28, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. In his memory: raise a glass, plant a tree, sing a song, write a poem, make a gift, have a laugh. Donations to Hospice Huronia (www.hospicehuronia.ca) would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at the Georgian Bay General Hospital. "By words the mind is winged" Aristophanes
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019