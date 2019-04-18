You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JAMES WILFRED ROSE After a long and courageous battle Jim passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Karin Nitsch for 23 years. Proud father of Robert (Heather) and Brian (Siobhan). Adored grandfather of Owen, Esther, and Vera. Dear brother of Clyde, Elossie, and Audrey. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim's joy was his family, particularly his grandchildren he always treasured time spent with them. James was a financial consultant with Investors Group for many years. In his retirement he enjoyed travelling with Karin and playing golf together. Jim was very proud of his Newfoundland roots. Cremation has taken place; a celebration of Jim's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, 415 Regent St., Niagara-on-the-Lake. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019
