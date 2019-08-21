You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tyndale University - Stiller Lounge
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Tyndale Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for James BOEHMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William BOEHMER


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James William BOEHMER Obituary
JAMES WILLIAM BOEHMER April 24, 1934 - August 17, 2019 Age 85, of Aurora, Ontario, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. Son of the late Dr. Stewart and Evelyn Boehmer, and predeceased by his wife, Faye of 65 years on August 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Mark (Lorrie), Stephen (Jane) and Kimberly (Neil Hindle). He was the loving Grandfather to Karyn (Adam Sarginson), Geoffrey, William, Courtney (Bobby Caughey), Jonathan (Ashley), Andrew, Nicholas, Kate, Matthew, Spencer and Great-Grandfather to Reese. The family acknowledges the caregivers and nursing staff of Sunrise, Aurora and GEM, Newmarket. Visitation at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Ave, Markham, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5-9 p.m. Visitation at Tyndale University - Stiller Lounge 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Celebration of Life for Jim and Faye Tyndale Chapel 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with reception following (3377 Bayview Ave, Toronto). Online condolences can be made at chapelridgefh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stewart Boehmer Scholarship Fund www.tyndale.ca or World Vision (Boehmer Memorial Fund) www.worldvision.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now