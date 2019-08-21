|
JAMES WILLIAM BOEHMER April 24, 1934 - August 17, 2019 Age 85, of Aurora, Ontario, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. Son of the late Dr. Stewart and Evelyn Boehmer, and predeceased by his wife, Faye of 65 years on August 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Mark (Lorrie), Stephen (Jane) and Kimberly (Neil Hindle). He was the loving Grandfather to Karyn (Adam Sarginson), Geoffrey, William, Courtney (Bobby Caughey), Jonathan (Ashley), Andrew, Nicholas, Kate, Matthew, Spencer and Great-Grandfather to Reese. The family acknowledges the caregivers and nursing staff of Sunrise, Aurora and GEM, Newmarket. Visitation at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Ave, Markham, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5-9 p.m. Visitation at Tyndale University - Stiller Lounge 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Celebration of Life for Jim and Faye Tyndale Chapel 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with reception following (3377 Bayview Ave, Toronto). Online condolences can be made at chapelridgefh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stewart Boehmer Scholarship Fund www.tyndale.ca or World Vision (Boehmer Memorial Fund) www.worldvision.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019