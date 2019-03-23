JAMES WILLIAM TREVOR DANDY James William Trevor Dandy passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Chalmers and father to Catherine, Roland (Christine), Elizabeth, Gavin (Karen) and Amanda. Loving grandfather to Daniel, Rebecca, Beatrice, Rosemary, Sophia, Tabitha, Tessa, Nathaniel and Ruby. Fondly remembered by Peter. Predeceased by his sister, Barbara Joy. Trevor was born in Broughton, England on July 18, 1929 and lived a happy childhood in Preston with his parents, Charles and Barbara, until the age of 18 when they moved to South Africa. Trevor studied science at Natal University College where he met his first wife, Cynthia Dandy, née Royce. Upon graduation, Trevor was hired at University College of Fort Hare, a progressive university newly granting African students degrees equivalent to those at white universities. After marriage in 1959, Trevor immigrated to Canada to study for his PhD in zoology at the University of Toronto. During this time, Catherine, Roland, and Elizabeth were born, and Gavin followed quickly after Trevor secured a job as Professor at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg. His children remember a man passionate about politics and travelling, both of which they inherited, and always up for a strenuous and daring hike during their travels as a family! Trevor met Karen in 1982 and they were married in 1985. Their life together was filled with both adventure and contentment which included adopting Amanda as their daughter. Karen was devoted to Trevor to the end of his life and he will be dearly missed by her and the entire family. A special thank you to physicians, Dr. M. Morkos and Dr. R. Kerr, the staff at Abbywood Medical Centre and Acclaim Health, and Glenaston Pharmacy. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville. Refreshments to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oakville and Milton Humane Society - www.gifttool.com/ donations/ Donate?ID=2044&AID=2029 Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019