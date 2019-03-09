JAMES WOODBURN DEAN September 4, 1941 - February 10, 2019 Scholar, teacher, mentor, speaker, writer, conversationalist, jazz musician, globe trotter, devoted son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather. Died of heart failure in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia en route from Shanghai and Goa to Cape Town, South Africa. Greatly loved and deeply missed by his children Jamie, Stacey (Ryan), Timothy (Kate), and their mother Annabel; sister Loral (David) and brother Tom (Ann); nephews Seumas and Cosmo (Dana); nieces Jackie, Sofya (Colin), Ginger and Yvonne (Matt); grandchildren Hazel and Oscar; and countless friends, colleagues and students world-wide. James was born in Parry Sound, ON, son of Rev. J. Homer Dean of Shelburne, ON (1913-2010) and Ottawa-born, Jean Blair Woodburn (1907-2001). His grandfather, Henry Paden Woodburn, was born in Ottawa during Canada's Confederation year, 1867. In 1953, shortly after James' father, a United Church minister, joined the RCAF, the Dean family moved to Baden-Soellingen. For the next three years, the family of five explored Europe in a tiny black Volkswagen, tents and camping gear on the roof. The travel bug was permanently implanted in James' psyche. After graduating with a B.Sc. in mathematics from Carleton University, James continued his education at Brown University and Harvard where he earned a PhD in 1973. Those years in the U.S. instilled in James a lifelong affection for America, and a love of jazz and vintage Cadillacs. During his time at Brown, James forged lifelong friendships and marched in Selma, Alabama in support of the civil rights movement and voter registration. In 1969, James returned to Canada to teach at the newly established and exciting Simon Fraser University. His field was macroeconomics, with a focus on monetary and trade policy specializing in international economic policy and exchange rate policy, transitional economies and globalization. James's intellectual curiosity led him to every corner of an increasingly globalized world. He travelled and lectured from New York to Malta, Helsinki to Thailand, Kiev to Cape Town, teaching at 27 universities and research institutions worldwide. Retirement from SFU in 2004 did not rein in James's travels and enthusiasm for life. He was a frequent visitor to Europe, Cuba and Southeast Asia. He continued to examine financial crises, sovereign debt relief, increasing income inequality and myriad issues arising from globalization. In 2010, he was Fulbright Professor at American University in Washington, D.C. and senior advisor to the Bank of Southern Sudan, helping install a new currency as Southern Sudan neared independence. He participated in Nobel laureate Robert Mundell's annual summer conference in Italy and was a frequent op-ed contributor to the Globe and Mail and Financial Times. Retirement allowed James to more fully explore his love of music. He studied with a Vancouver teacher-musician he revered and took enormous pleasure playing clarinet, tenor saxophone and piano with colleagues and friends old and new in hotels, lounges and homes in Vancouver and abroad. Until days before he died, he delightedly regaled friends with tales and photos of his travels and musical adventures. Everyone knew James as the soul of generosity and optimism. He believed in the power of education and music and encouraged others to take bold steps. He urged and supported family, friends and students to pursue their academic and artistic dreams. No one who met James forgot him. Rest in peace, dear James. James established the James Dean Endowment Fund at Simon Fraser University. To donate in his memory, please call 778-782-5309 or email [email protected] A celebration of James's life will be held March 23 between 2 and 4:30 p.m. at El Santo, 680 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC V3M 0E3. If you would like to attend please contact the family at: [email protected] Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019