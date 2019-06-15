JAN FUNNEKOTTER Born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, July 7, 1929, died in Ottawa, June 12, 2019, loving husband of Elizabeth, father of Saskia (John), Eduard (Cynthia) and Pieter (Kristie), grandfather of Charlotte, William, Kate, Simon, Clara and Joshua. He immigrated to Canada in 1954 and lived in Halifax, Montreal, Glengarry County and Ottawa. A commercial artist by profession, he also taught anatomy and technical drawing at Dawson College in Montreal for many years, the best years of his life he always said. Jan was also a successful artist whose paintings were collected by enthusiasts all over Canada. A funeral will be held at St. Finnan's Cathedral on Friday, July 5, at 11:00 a.m. Instead of flowers, donations to The Bruyère Foundation, which allowed Jan and his family to receive such compassionate care, would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019