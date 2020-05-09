|
DR. JAN THORLEIF BRAATENOn Saturday, April 18, 2020, we mourned the passing of Dr. Jan Thorleif Braaten at the age of 83. Jan was born on January 21, 1937 in Oslo, Norway to Thorleif and Randi Braaten. Dr. Jan Braaten completed his degree in medicine at the University of Oslo in 1962. He focused his training and career in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology. His curiosity and sense of adventure took his clinical education from Norway to Denmark, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ottawa, and Boston. He followed this up with research training in Dallas (Southwestern Medical School) and the University of Miami. He came back to Ottawa to an academic appointment at the University of Ottawa and opened his clinical practice at the Civic Hospital. His research was published in a series of significant papers that often took him to the cutting edge of treatment. He was involved in early insulin pump trials when they were introduced for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. This was the first step on the way to the 'artificial pancreas', which is only now being introduced in clinical practice. His work on regulating metabolism through high fibre diets predicted the role of gut bacteria, much studied today. In addition, his work in the laboratory addressed how the release of insulin from the pancreas is regulated. Somehow, he also found time to focus on his patients. He spent time listening carefully and attending to each of their unique challenges living with diabetes. He was particularly adept at guiding youth in their difficult quest to control their blood sugar. A group of these patients recognized this and affectionately identified themselves as 'Braaten's brats'. Throughout his career, he also taught medical students, residents and health professionals. The Canadian Diabetes Association recognized his work and achievements with the Frederick G. Banting Award in 1985. As a person, Jan was calm, kind, and genuine. He had a good sense of humour and regularly laughed and smiled with others. As a father, he wanted the best for his children and encouraged them to follow their interests and passions. He loved the outdoors and stayed grounded by spending time with family on Calumet Island, along the Ottawa river, where he built a cabin with his sons. While there, he enjoyed going for hikes, canoe rides, and cutting down trees for memorable campfires. He maintained his passion for building things throughout his life, including sheds, chairs, extensions to his house, and even a seasonal outdoor rink in his backyard for his son Arthur. At home, he was known to take his family's large dogs for long walks and chat with neighbours along the way. He was also proud of his Norwegian heritage and did not hesitate to provide travel recommendations to friends and colleagues, even introducing them to his family when he could. As he got older and developed Alzheimer's disease, Jan kept his genuine personality. He was always kind and greeted everyone with a smile. Jan kept things in perspective for others by pointing out the absurdities of life, like the large number of cars parked on the streets. Although he became a man of few words, he made sure to use those words to thank those around him and to let his loved ones know that he was taken care of and that life was still "good." Jan was preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Peggy) Lowe Braaten, his father, Thorleif, his mother Randi and his sister Bitte. He is survived by his brother Bjorn; his four sons, Thorbjorn, Torgeir with his wife Donna, Torstein with his wife Michelle and Arthur with his partner Jesika Walker. Grandfather to Axel, Claire and Mats. Jan will be greatly missed by all. Jan's celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020