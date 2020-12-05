JANE A. HAWKINS (née Crawford) Jane died peacefully in her 89th year on November 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Allan (2009); her brother, Fredrick; daughter, Melissa Jane and her grandson, Christopher. Jane will be missed by her sons, Matthew (Christel), Mark (Dianne), Timothy (Pauline), Gregory (Maureen) and Adam (Leilani); also by her 12 grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and her sister, Patricia Maynard. A private family interment will be held at a future date. 'Every journey has an end, and the end of the journey is called home'



